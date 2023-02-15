HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Oliver Lynch-Daniels (23) and Braeden Smith (20) combined for 43 points and Colgate knocked down 15 triples to outlast Army 93-86 Wednesday night at Cotterell Court.

Both teams shot well over 50 percent and combined for 26 triples. Lynch-Daniels (7) and Ryan Moffatt (5) connected on 12 of Colgate’s 15 treys – the team’s most in a game since setting a Dome record with 19 in the win over Syracuse on Nov. 15.

Colgate came into the game ranked second nationally in field goal percentage (50.6) and connected on 55 percent Wednesday night, including 15-of-27 from behind the arc. Army, also backed by a pair of 20-point scorers, shot 57 percent from the field and made 11 3-pointers.

Colgate came out blazing from downtown, setting the tone for a fun 20 minutes. The Raiders knocked down 10 triples in the first half including five from Lynch-Daniels.

Moffatt was the first to get going – he had three treys and nine points in the first five minutes. Then Chandler Baker, Smith, and Lynch-Daniels knocked down three in a row in a 9-2 burst to push the lead to 26-15 with 9:34 showing.

Lynch-Daniels scored 15 points on 5-of-7 from behind the arc in the first half alone and Colgate kept its double-digit lead down the stretch. The Raiders led by as many as 13 and that was the margin at the half after Smith’s two free throws made it 49-36 at intermission.

Lynch-Daniels stayed hot in the second half, swishing back-to-back treys in an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 61-43. Sam Thomson scored six of his eight total points in a three-minute window, giving Colgate its largest lead of the game 81-61 with 8:52 to go.

Colgate lost its mojo for a bit and burned a timeout after Army capitalized with a 10-0 spurt. Moffatt ended the drought with another 3-pointer but the Black Knights kept chipping away and a three-point play by Charlie Petersen cut the margin to 87-78 with 2:41 left in regulation.

Coleton Benson scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half for the Black Knights, who closed within 90-86 on a 3-pointer from Jalen Rucker with 33 seconds left. But the Raiders managed the press and made just enough free throws to hold on for the 93-86 triumph.

Colgate (20-8, 14-1 Patriot) hosts Holy Cross at 2 p.m. on Saturday for its final home game of the regular season. The Raiders will honor their six seniors prior to tip-off.