HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate used a 16-0 first-half run to build a double-digit lead that never relinquished in a dominant 84-49 victory over Binghamton Wednesday night at Cotterell Court.

After a back-and-forth start with six early lead changes, Colgate took the lead for good when Braeden Smith’s 3-pointer moved the Raiders in front 17-15 with 11:08 left in the stanza. That 3-pointer ignited a 30-8 Raider surge over the remainder of the frame.

Smith, who scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half, collected 12 of them in Colgate’s 16-0 burst that took four minutes off the clock. He had a three-point play and a four-point play before capping off the run with another triple to give the Raiders a 39-18 advantage.

Smith finished with 21 points, nine assists, five steals, and four rebounds. He was 7-of-10 from the field, 3-of-3 from behind the arc, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the balanced effort. The sophomore finished with a +34 efficiency rating in the 35-point victory.

Colgate as a team shot 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc. The Raiders set season-high outputs in field goals made (32), 3-pointers (12), assists (20), steals (10), and points (84) against the Bearcats, who were coming off a win over Army.

Colgate led 44-23 at the intermission and padded the margin after connecting on 10 of their first 12 attempts of the second half. Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored five points around a dunk from Jeff Woodward in an 11-0 streak that stretched the lead to 63-31 with 13:06 left.

Eleven different Raiders scored in the second half, led by eight points from Louis-Jacques. He and Brady Cummins drained a pair of 3-pointers, helping Colgate extend its lead to as many as 39 points (82-43) after back-to-back triples from Cummins and Kyle Carlesimo.

Ryan Moffatt scored Colgate’s first six points of the game and he was the only Raider besides Smith to finish in double-figures (10). Keegan Records tallied nine points, followed by Louis-Jacques and Sam Thomson with eight each.

Colgate (4-3) heads to Tucson, Ariz., for a matchup at No. 2 Arizona on Saturday. Tipoff from McKale Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.