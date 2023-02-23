EASTON, P.A. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate snatched the lead in the second half and held on to beat Lafayette 73-69 Wednesday night inside Kirby Sports Center.

The sixth and final lead change occurred when Keegan Records’ spinning left-handed layup off the glass put Colgate in front 54-53 with 11:36 to go. Chandler Baker’s third 3-pointer of the night capped a 6-0 burst and gave Colgate a 57-53 edge less than a minute later.

But Lafayette kept scrapping. Justin Vander Baan led the Leopards with 23 points and his jumper with 5:40 left cut the margin to 66-65. The Leopards trimmed the margin to one possession three separate times over the final six minutes but Colgate had an answer every time.

Braeden Smith sank two clutch free throws with 31 seconds left to extend Colgate’s lead to four points and that was the winning margin, 73-69.

Tucker Richardson scored 17 points and tied his career high with nine assists to go with two steals. Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 14 points – all in the first half – and Jeff Woodward chipped in 12 to give the Raiders three double-figure scorers.

Lynch-Daniels carried Colgate in the first half, scoring 14 points and burying four 3-pointers, including his second triple of the stanza which gave the Raiders their largest lead of the game 21-13.

Colgate’s lead was still eight points 38-26 when Lafayette closed the final 5:51 on a 12-4 surge to tie the game 38-38 at halftime.

The lead changed hands three more times before Colgate reclaimed it for good on Records’ layup midway through the second half.

Colgate (22-8, 16-1 Patriot) heads to Annapolis, Md., to face a red-hot second-place Navy team (18-11, 11-6 Patriot) riding a seven-game winning streak. Tip-off on the regular season finale is set for 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.