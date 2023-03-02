HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate built an early lead and kept the throttle down to pull away from Loyola 92-73 in the Patriot League quarterfinals Thursday night at Cotterell Court.

The Raiders carry a seven-game winning streak into the Patriot League semifinals, where they will host fourth-seeded Army Sunday at 2 p.m. with a trip to the championship on the line.

Six Raiders scored in double figures for the first time this season, led by 19 from freshman Braeden Smith who was perfect (3-3) from behind the arc. Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 15 points, Ryan Moffatt 14, Keegan Records 13, Jeff Woodward 12, and Tucker Richardson 11.

Smith, Moffatt, and Lynch-Daniels each made three triples, finishing a combined 9-for-14 from behind the arc. Richardson’s double-double effort featured a career-high 11 assists with 11 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

Colgate’s first 12 points came from behind the arc and the Raiders blistered the nets starting 5-for-7 from downtown thanks to two 3s each from Moffatt and Lynch-Daniels. Smith’s pull-up jumper jolted the Raiders out front 17-4 at the 14:30 mark.

Richardson found Woodward for a driving layup on Colgate’s next possession to spark an 11-0 Raider run. Chandler Baker capped it off with a bucket in traffic and the Raiders established a 28-6 lead eight minutes into the frame.

Colgate scored 51 points in the first half and nobody in the scoring column had more than 11. Lynch-Daniels led the way (11) on the strength of three triples, followed by Smith (10) and Richardson (7). A pull-up from Lynch-Daniels sent the Raiders to the locker room up 51-31.

Loyola scored the first eight points of the second half after back-to-back 3-pointers from Deon Perry and Jaylin Andrews made it 51-39 at the 18:14 mark. That was as close as the visitors would get.

Richardson, who was honored before the game with his Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, put Colgate back in front by 20-plus after a steal and coast-to-coast layup extended the lead to 66-45 with 13:47 left.

Back-to-back layups from Woodward, including the second one which came on a behind-the-back pass from Richardson, gave the Raiders their largest lead of the game at 87-62 with 3:22 left in regulation.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques capped the scoring with his second 3-pointer, and Colgate completed the wire-to-wire quarterfinal victory, 92-73.

Colgate shot 61 percent from the field (34-56), 50 percent from behind the arc (11-22), and 81 percent from the free throw line (13-16). In contrast, Loyola finished 49 percent from the field (30-61), 33 percent from the perimeter (7-21), and 67 percent from the foul line (6-9).

Top-seeded Colgate (24-8, 17-1 Patriot) hosts fourth-seeded Army (17-15, 10-8 Patriot) in the Patriot League semifinals on Sunday. Tip-off from Cotterell Court is 2 p.m., with the game televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. The Black Knights defeated fifth-seeded Boston University 71-69 in overtime in their quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.