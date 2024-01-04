HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate started the second half with a 23-2 run to pull away from Loyola 78-55 in the Patriot League opener Wednesday night at Cotterell Court.

After holding a five-point lead (32-27) at halftime, Colgate shot the lights out in the second half and outscored Loyola 46-28 over the final 20 minutes. Braeden Smith scored 11 of his team-high 16 after halftime to lead the second-half burst.

Colgate (7-7, 1-0 PL) heads to Annapolis, Md., for a 1 p.m. tip-off against Navy on Saturday.