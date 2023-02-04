WASHINGTON – (COLGATE ATHLETICS)

American used an 18-0 run in the second half to turn a 14-point deficit into a 61-60 victory, ending Colgate’s nation-leading 27-game conference winning streak Saturday afternoon inside Bender Arena.

Colgate took its largest lead in the game after Oliver Lynch-Daniels and Ryan Moffatt swished two 3-pointers in a 12-2 run to score 53-39 with 11:48 left in the game.

American outscored the Raiders 22-7 for the rest of the game. The Eagles fed off their home crowd to carry an 18-0 run into a 57-53 lead with 5:32 remaining. Colgate cut the deficit to one point on three separate occasions but never led again.

American’s Geoff Sprouse missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with four seconds left to give Colgate one last chance. Without a timeout, Lynch-Daniels dribbled the length of the court before having the ball poked loose. Braeden Smith picked it up right in front of the Colgate bench and his three-point shot at the buzzer had a chance but it rimmed out. Streak over. 61-60.

The loss was Colgate’s first Patriot League defeat since Jan. 28, 2022, ending the nation’s and league’s all-time longest conference winning streak at 27 games. American is the first team to beat the Raiders with less than 70 points since Wisconsin in last year’s NCAA tournament.

Lynch-Daniels led the Raiders with 13 points. Richardson (12) and Records (10) were also in double figures.