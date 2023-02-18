ALBANY, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS)– CJ Kirst notched a double hat trick in #3 men’s lacrosse’s 12-10 win over UAlbany at Bob Ford Field. This marks the fourth consecutive season that the Big Red opened the season with a win, and the third straight that the win was over UAlbany. Cornell improves to 1-0 (0-0 Ivy), while the Great Danes fall to 0-2 this season.

Kirst’s first two goals book ended the first and second quarters, and he added a third straight with 11:33 remaining in the second. The goals mark the first natural hat trick since John Piatelli’s in the NCAA semifinal last season. JJ Lombardi got right back to business in his return to the field after missing action since March 5, 2022 due to injury. Lombardi tallied two goals in the outing, the first and second goals of the season for the Big Red. Angelo Petrakis and Marc Psyllos split time at the face-off today, combining to win 11-of-23. Goalkeeper Chayse Ierlan made 10 saves in his first outing of 2023.

Jack Pucci led the charge for the Great Danes notching three points from one goal and two assists. Silas Richmond and Graydon Hogg each added two goals for UAlbany. The Great Danes had four athletes take face-offs, but Nick Karnes was the front runner, winning 8-of-13 chances. Defender Jack Piseno had five caused turnover for the Danes.

The second half surge sealed the win for the Big Red.

Cornell jumped out to a quick 2-0 advantage, but UAlbany scored four unanswered from 7:23 to 2:10 remaining in the first. Kirst’s first hat trick of the day regained the Cornell lead, 5-4, nearly four minutes into the second. The Great Danes had two answers including a goal with five seconds remaining to take back the lead going into halftime, 6-5. Cornell outscored Albany 7-4 in the second half, and the Big Red score sheet was punctuated with a Psyllos goal that took five seconds from face-off to score.

The Big Red held the edge in ground balls (38-28), and came out victorious despite having six fewer shots than UAlbany.

The Big Red return home next weekend to host Lehigh in the first game of 2023 at Schoellkopf Field. Face-off is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 25. Fans at home can catch the action on ESPN+.