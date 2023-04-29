ITHACA, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS)– An overtime thriller was the deciding factor in the 2023 Ivy League Regular Season Championship race. The Big Red, after going down one with just over 3:08 remaining, stormed back to seal the team’s 31st Ivy League regular season title over Princeton, 14-13. Cornell improves to 11-2 (5-1 Ivy), and Princeton falls to 6-6 (4-2 Ivy).

The Cornell attack was lead by CJ Kirst, who tallied a hat trick and three assists for six points. Hugh Kelleher also notched three goals on the day. Ryan Sheehan had two goals, matched by Aiden Blake, whose goals sent the game to overtime and thereafter won the game. Billy Coyle rounded out the multi-point scorers on the day with two assists and a goal.

Lukas Stanat led the Tigers’ attack with a six point day on two goals and four assists. Alexander Vardaro led the Princeton scoring charge with a hat trick. Four other Princeton athletes tallied multi-point days.

Men’s lacrosse launches into the postseason next weekend when it travels to New York City next week to take on Yale. The action is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6. The game will be played at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wein Stadium in New York, N.Y.