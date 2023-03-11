PRINCETON, N.J. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) — Top-seeded Yale scored the first 12 points out of halftime and never looked back, cruising to an 80-60 victory over Cornell in the Ivy League Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Princeton’s Jadwin Gymnasium. The Big Red closed its season at 17-11, while the Bulldogs (21-7) advance to play the winner of the Penn-Princeton semifinal for the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at noon.

Cornell struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just 8-of-30 shots from distance in the loss. Guy Ragland Jr. and Chris Manon tied for a team high with 12 points, with Manon breaking the men’s tournament record with his four steals. As a team, the Big Red had 11 steals among the 14 turnovers it forced. Greg Dolan added nine points in his final game in a Big Red uniform, dishing off two assists and grabbing three rebounds without a turnover. Cornell got valuable minutes off the bench from Josh Baldwin, who had four points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.

While the Big Red struggled from 3-point range, John Poulakidas ofYale could hardly miss. The sophomore connected on 6-of-7 shots from beyond the arc on his way to 25 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. August Mahoney also hit on 4-of-6 shots from beyond the arc as Yale made 10-of-16 for the game. Mahoney ended the afternoon with 18 points, while Bez Mbeng had 13. The Bulldogs shot 48 percent overall and blocked seven shots – four by EJ Jarvis, who also had nine points and four boards.