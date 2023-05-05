NEW YORK, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) — The Yale Bulldogs took down the top-seeded Big Red, 22-15, at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium on May 5, 2023. The Big Red falls to 11-3, while the Bulldogs improve to 9-4.

Cornell was led by CJ Kirst, who tallied five goals in the outing. Billy Coyle followed with four on two goals and two assists. Michael Long, JJ Lombardi, and Rory Graham each also tallied multi-point games.



Lyons put the Bulldogs got on the boards first after the faceoff was awarded to Yale on a violation. Yale kept the momentum, going up 2-0 before getting the chance to go on the attack.

Kirst opened the scoring for the Big Red, finding the net at 12:55 after spinning loose from his defender.

Lyons had the answer to maintian the two goal lead, but Brendan Staub secured a transition pole-goal on a feed from Charlie Box.

Kirst hit the first back-to-back Cornell goals to knot the game at three. A Yale answer gave the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead to bring up the media timeout with 4:43 left in the first.

The faceoff out of the timeout put Cornell in a man-down situation after the third Cornell violation, but Gavin Adler intercepted a Yale pass across the middle forcing a turnover and killing the man-up opportunity for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs goalkeeper, Jared Paquette, made five first quarter saves to keep the 4-3 Yale lead at the end of the first.



Yale went up 7-3 in the first 2:12 of the second quarter, forcing a Big Red timeout, but the Bulldogs kept powering on the attack, scoring just 11 seconds out of the break.

Kirst got the first Big Red goal of the second off a feed from Brian Luzzi, the first of a four goal Cornell run including scores by Rory Graham and JJ Lombardi in 3:16 of play.

Yale tallied two straight, but a quick faceoff win and feed from Jack Cascadden to Billy Coyle cut the deficit back to two, but Yale had two more answers to take the 12-8 lead into the half.



Spencer Wirtheim got the Big Red on the boards first in the quarter for the first-time all game with a solo goal 42 seconds in. Yale recaptured the four-goal lead with one to match.

The Bulldogs stretched the lead to five with a goal with 6:39 remaining.

The Big Red capitalized on a man-up opportunity off a goal from Graham with 3:54 left in the third.

Yale replied with three straight to go up 17-10 with three in the books



Yale scored twice to open the final quarter.

Coyle had the first Big Red goal of the fourth, followed by an Aiden Blake goal on a Coyle feed.

JJ Lombardi set up Kirst as he was forced to the ground to complete the Kirst hat trick

Long made the deficit five with 7:55 remaining.

The Bulldogs and Cornell traded goals, but Yale remained victorious with two open-net looks to finish.



The Big Red awaits its fate when the NCAA Selection Show airs on ESPNU on Sunday, May 7, at 9:30 p.m.