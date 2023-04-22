PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) — Men’s lacrosse secured an Ivy Tournament bid for the fourth-consecutive year with a 16-9 win over Brown in the Saturday matinee at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Big Red improves to 10-2 (4-1 Ivy), while Brown falls to 5-7 (1-4 Ivy).

An 11-goal first half and a shutout in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in Cornell’s 10th win of the season. CJ Kirst led the Cornell charge with a nine-point performance that included six goals. Michael Long tallied four points in his fourth appearance this season. Billy Coyle and Spencer Wirtheim each tallied three to wrap up Cornell multi-point scorers.

Brown’s Devon McLane and Matteo Corsi led the Bears with three goals. Three more Brown players tallied multi-point games.



Cascadden won the opening faceoff, setting up Cornell in the offensive zone, where Kelleher found an opening down hill to put the Big Red up 1-0 just 31 seconds in.

Brown responded with its first goal of the day at 12:56 after forcing a turnover on a Cornell clear, and grabbed its first lead at 10:59.

Kirst got back in the goal column after being held scoreless at Army with a solo rocket at 8:29, tying the game at two, but Brown continued to battle, netting its third goal 48 seconds later.

Kirst scored a worm-burner on a feed from Long to knot the game at three.

Kirst finished a first quarter hat trick at 3:55, and made it four 14 seconds later to bring the Big Red lead to 5-3.

Coyle got in on the action to, netting his 23rd goal of the season through the five-hole, but a late turnover caused by the Brown ride allowed the Bears to get back within two.



A pole goal from Brendan Staub on a feed from Charlie Box opened the second, building the lead back to three.

Wirtheim added his first of the day on an assist from Long just 2:54 into the quarter, and Kirst kept the run going with an open look down the pipe following a Brown violation.

Brown broke the second quarter shutout with 8:30 to go, and made it a three-goal game just over a minute later.

Long brought the Cornell lead back to four at 10-6 off a pass from Kirst, and Wirtheim followed suit 1:04 later off a ball from Coyle to lead, 11-6, at half.



Long doubled up the Bears 48 seconds into the second half, but Brown had an answer at 13:12 to trail, 12-7.

The Bear’s goal was the first of a three goal run for Brown, the concluded with a man-up score with 5:47 remaining in the third.

Coyle broke the run with a goal at 56 seconds on a pass from Kirst, getting back out to a four-goal lead to close the third.



JJ Lombardi net his first of the day with 12:09 remaining to take a 14-9 lead.

A 7:14 scoring drought followed, but Brian Piatelli joined the scoring column on a near no-angle look to give Cornell its biggest lead of the day.

Kirst sealed the game on an open-net look to take power a seven-goal victory.

SOME BIG RED NUMBERS

Kirst hit the 50 goal mark for the second-straight season with his first goal of the game, making him just the second player in Cornell history to tally two 50+ goal seasons, joining Mike French ’76.

Kirst’s nine-point performance is his second highest this season (tallied 11 at Hobart). It marks his ninth game this season with at least five points.

Kirst has matched his last year goal total in seven fewer games. He has tied his own number for fifth most all-time at Cornell.

Long has tallied at least four points in each of his appearances this season.

Kirst and Jack Follows each caused two turnovers in the contest.



The Big Red wraps up the regular season by hosting Princeton for Senior Day in pursuit of the team’s 31st Ivy League regular season title. Faceoff is set for 12 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field. For fans at home, the action will be streamed on ESPN+.