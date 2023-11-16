FAIRFAX, V.A. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) –

George Mason pulled away in the final minutes to hand the Cornell men’s basketball team its first loss of the 2023-24 season with a 90-83 victory on Wednesday evening at EagleBank Arena. The Big Red fell to 3-1 on the season, while the Patriots remained unbeaten in improving to 3-0.

Four Big Red players scored in double figures led by Guy Ragland Jr. with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Nazir Williams scored 13 points with six rebounds, Keller Boothby netted 12 and Sean Hansen notched 10 points and four boards in the loss. Cornell made 14-of-29 3-pointers on the night and outscored GMU’s bench 48-20.

Keyshawn Hall netted a game-high 29 points and added 12 rebounds and three assists, while Amari Kelly hit 8-of-11 shots for 17 points and seven rebounds. George Mason shot 50 percent from the floor and had distinct advantages in points off turnovers (22-13), in the paint (44-28) and second chance points (20-10).

The Big Red will meet Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Flagler Gymnasium in St. Augustine, Fla. in the opening game of the Jacksonville Classic.