ITHACA, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) –

Junior Nazir Williams scored a season-best 24 points in his first start of the season as the Cornell men’s basketball team won its Ivy League opener over Columbia 91-79 on Tuesday evening at Newman Arena. The Big Red improved to 11-3 (1-0 Ivy), while the Lions slipped to 9-5 (0-1 Ivy).

Williams connected on 8-of-12 shots from the floor and assisted on three baskets without committing a turnover as the Big Red shot 54 percent from the floor and knocked down 12 3-pointers. Sean Hansen added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists and both Isaiah Gray and Cooper Noard added 11 points to round out four double figure scorers. Cornell turned it over just nine times and held a 33-30 edge on the glass.

Columbia shot 51 percent itself and connected on 10-of-18 3-pointers, assisting on 19 baskets with five players in double figures. Avery Brown led the way with 17 along with four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Kenny Noland and Josh Odunowo had 11 points apiece and Jaden Cooper and Zine Eddine Bedri scored 10 each off the bench.

Cornell continues its stretch of four home contests over the next five games when Ivy rival Penn visits Newman Arena on Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.