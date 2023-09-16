BETHLEHEM, P.A. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) –

The Cornell football program has gotten used to winning thanks to its resilience. The 2023 team showed it’s comfortable playing that same game.

The Big Red made its season opener one to remember, topping Lehigh 23-20 on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Goodman Stadium. Cornell upped its non-conference win streak to five with the triumph, while the Mountain Hawks fell to 1-2. Over the past two seasons, Cornell’s six wins (6-5) have come by a total of 23 points.

Junior quarterback Jameson Wang completed 19-of-31 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 more to pace the offense, senior linebacker Holt Fletcher intercepted two passes and senior Jackson Kennedy made three field goals and launched an 81-yard punt in a game that saw multiple players earn the spotlight. Senior Manny Adebi, who led the nation in blocked kicks a year ago, blocked a key fourth quarter PAT and Davon Kiser posted his first 100-yard receiving game with 141 yards on four catches as part of a day with 231 all-purpose yards.

NEXT UP

• The Big Red remains on the road next week to open the conference slate against Yale. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. in New Haven, Conn.

• Cornell opens its home campaign against Colgate on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field as the team celebrates Homecoming 2023.