ITHACA, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS)– The Cornell men’s lacrosse team got on the board six seconds into the game, scored a school record 10 goals against a Division I opponent in the first quarter and cruised to a 22-11 win over Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. The Big Red improved to 7-1 (3-0 Ivy), while the Big Green slipped to 6-2 (1-1 Ivy).

The Big Red led 3-0 just 64 seconds in, 6-0 before the Big Green got on the board and 10-2 after 15 minutes, one shy of the school record of 11 set against Washington & Lee in 1986. It matched the 10 goals against both Ivy and Division I opponents, with the last time being in 2007 when it notched double figures against Yale in a 19-8 victory. It was 14-4 at halftime and Cornell was never threatened.

Against one of the top faceoff units in the country, Cornell won the game’s first six starts and 21-of-37 on the day. The Big Red won four faceoffs in the game’s opening 75 seconds against a Dartmouth team that entered the day winning 64 percent. Cornell’s three primary faceoff men posted winning records on the day against the nation’s third-ranked Big Green group.

CJ Kirst had five goals and assisted on a sixth, both Aidan Blake and Hugh Kelleher scored four times and 11 different players had at least one point for the home team. Billy Coyle (two goals, two assists) also had a four-point day, with Spencer Wirtheim and JJ Lombardi each posting a goal and two assists for three points apiece.

All-America defender Gavin Adler caused three turnovers in front of Chayse Ierlan, who made 10 saves before giving way to Wyatt Knust in the fourth.

Dartmouth’s Colin McGill had two goals and two assists, with Tommy Rogan and Henry Bonnie each tallying twice. Mitchell Myers was 14-of-30 at the faceoff x and Sam Cooper made 11 saves off the bench between the pipes for the Big Green.