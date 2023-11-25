CORTLAND, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) — Jaden AlfanoStJohn (Westhampton/Westhampton Beach) ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Zac Boyes (Buffalo/Kenmore West) completed a 2-point conversion pass to Omari Kendrick (Greenburgh/Woodlands) with 1:23 remaining to lift nationally 11th-ranked Cortland past visiting 18th-ranked Grove City, 25-24, in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Grove City missed a potential game-winning 37-yard field goal with six seconds remaining.



Cortland (11-1) will face Alma College of Michigan in the national quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Alma. Cortland will be making its third NCAA quarterfinal appearance overall; the previous two came in 2008 (in a 32-team tournament) and 1988 (in a 16-team tournament). Alma (12-0), ranked 13th nationally, upset second-ranked Mount Union on the road, 24-20, with 24 fourth-quarter points, including a TD with 10 seconds left.



Grove City closes its season with an 11-1 record. The Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion Wolverines were making their first-ever NCAA appearance.



Leading 24-17, Grove City’s Trevor Beck intercepted a pass to give the Wolverines the ball at their own 44-yard line with 7:17 remaining. On the next play, however, Cortland’s Sam Cotton (Fulton/G. Ray Bodley) forced a fumble that Luke Winslow (Lansing) recovered at the Red Dragon 43-yard line.

Cortland converted two fourth-down situations on its winning drive. Boyes ran for six yards on 4th-and-5 from the Cortland 48-yard line. Three plays later Ben Bladel sacked Boyes, setting up a 4th-and-15 from the Cortland 49-yard line, but Boyes hit Cole Burgess (Greenwich) for a 24-yard completion. Andrew Tarpey (Sparkill/Tappan Zee) followed with a 19-yard catch to the 8-yard line and AlfanoStJohn had a 6-yard reception to the 2-yard line. Two plays later, on 3rd-and-goal, AlfanoStJohn ran in for the touchdown. On the 2-point conversion, Boyes rolled out right and found Kendrick just over the goal line to give the Red Dragons the lead.



Grove City began its final possession on its 35-yard line. A few plays into the drive the Wolverines faced 3rd-and-10 but quarterback Logan Pfeuffer hit Ryan Heckathorn for a 12-yard completion to the Cortland 42-yard line with 30 seconds left. A Pfeuffer 9-yard run and a Clayton Parrish 5-yard run advanced the ball to the 28-yard line, and Grove City spiked the ball with 13 seconds remaining. Pfeuffer then hit Scott Fraser for an 8-yard completion to the 20-yard line and Grove City called its final timeout with nine seconds left. Caleb Kuechly’s ensuing 37-yard field goal attempt just missed wide left, and Cortland took a knee on the next play to end the game.