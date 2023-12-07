CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the last 12 months the sting of last year’s first round loss has weighed on the Cortland Red Dragons football team. Saturday, Cortland will take the field looking to knock off the team that ended their season a year ago.

The Red Dragons will clash with unbeaten Randolph-Macon in the Division III semifinals, down in Ashland, Virginia on Saturday.

Cortland (12-1) in making its first ever trip to the DIII semis. The Red Dragons are looking to become the first team since Ithaca in 1991 to advance to the Stagg Bowl (DIII National Championship Game).

Kickoff on Saturday is at 12 p.m., and you can watch the game on ESPN+.