TROY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cortland girls fell to Waterloo in the Class B state semifinal Friday afternoon 73-50.

Cortland led by one at the half. Kendall Mack tied for team-high honors with 14 points. Valerosa Gambitta finished with 14 points as well for Cortland.

The Purple Tigers were outscored in the third quarter 33-8 and that was the difference. Waterloo was able to pull away and punch its ticket to the Class B state final.