ASHLAND, V.A. (WSYR-TV) – In dominating fashion, the Cortland Red Dragons football team dismantled Randolph-Macon 49-14 in the DIII semifinals on Saturday. Cortland will play in its first-ever Stagg Bowl (National Championship Game) next Friday.

Cortland scored on its first possession, marching 82 yards in seven plays. Jaden AlfanoStJohn capped off the drive, scoring on a one-yard TD run. The Red Dragons would push the lead to 14 less than four minutes later. Ravi Dass Jr., returned a punt 83-yards for a touchdown for Cortland.

The Red Dragons would strike for 21 more points in the second quarter. Cole Burgess hauled in three touchdowns. Burgess finished with 12 receptions for 145 yards. Cortland led 35-0 at the half.

The Cortland defensive would force an interception to start the second half, and the offense would cash in. AlfanoStJohn scored his second touchdown of the afternoon, rumbling in from 11 yards out. Ashton Capone capped off the scoring for the Red Dragons late in the third on a one-yard TD run.

Cortland junior quarterback Zac Boyes finished the game 23-30 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. The Red Dragons outgained the Yellow Jackets 443 to 278 yards.

Cortland (13-1) is the first team from the State of New York to make the DIII National Championship since Ithaca won it back in 1991.

Cortland will take on the winner of North Central/Wartburg next Friday night in the Division III National Championship (Stagg Bowl L). The game will be played in Salem, Virginia and air on ESPNU.