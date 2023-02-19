SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch edged the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in overtime this afternoon at the Blue Cross Arena.

The victory advances the team to 23-18-4-3 on the season and 3-5-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 29-of-31 shots to record back-to-back wins on the weekend. Michael Houser stopped 26-of-29 between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period. Felix Robert redirected a shot from Gage Goncalves that was blocked by Houser, but Shawn Element was at the post to send in the rebound.

Rochester tied the game right off the face off 4:26 into the second period. Sean Malone won the draw in the left circle and sent the puck back for Vinnie Hinostroza to send in with a quick wrister. Four minutes later, Syracuse regained their lead when Alex Barre-Boulet chipped a rebound opportunity into a wide-open net.

With 2:53 remaining in the game, Jiri Kulich cleaned up a rebound for the Amerks to send the game into overtime.

Darren Raddysh netted the game-winner 3:06 into the extra frame when he netted a wrister from the bottom of the left circle.

The Crunch return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday.