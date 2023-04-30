SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Rochester Americans, 4-0, in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals today at Blue Cross Arena.

The loss forces a winner-take-all Game 5 in Syracuse on Saturday.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace stopped 22-of-25 shots. Malcolm Subban recorded the win turning aside all 31 shots he faced between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse was held scoreless on their sole power play opportunity, while Rochester went 1-for-6.

The Amerks were first on the board with a power-play goal 3:38 into the game. Lukas Rousek’s shot got caught in traffic, but the puck kicked out for Jiri Kulich to score with a slap shot from the right circle.

Rochester added three more in the third period to take the win. They doubled their lead 3:06 when Lawrence Pilut sent in a long slap shot from the blue line. At the 14:50 mark, Mason Jobst scored off the face off with a wrister. Tyson Kozak rounded out the scoring with an empty net goal late in the game.

Crunchables: The Crunch were last shut out in a playoff game in 2019 in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals against Cleveland.