SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Laval Rocket, 3-1, tonight at Place Bell.

The Crunch are now on a three-game skid as they move to 21-16-4-3 on the season. The team is 2-3-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 20-of-22 shots in net for the Crunch, while Cayden Primeau stopped 39-of-40 between the pipes for the Rocket.

Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities. Laval went 1-for-4 on the man-advantage.

The Crunch opened scoring 7:53 into the game. Alex Barre-Boulet forced a turnover along the end boards and sent the puck out for Gabriel Dumont. He quickly threw a feed across the crease for Rudolf Balcers to roof one past Primeau. With 44 seconds remaining in the first period, Joel Teasdale cut down the slot and evened the score with a power-play goal.

The Rocket took the lead 5:06 into the third period off a left-side shot from Mitchell Stephens. Teasdale then hit the empty net in the final minute of play to secure the win.

The Crunch return home to host the Rochester Americans tomorrow.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on a six-game points streak (5g, 6a)…The Crunch have not won at Place Bell in their last nine regular season games.