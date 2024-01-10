SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The American Hockey League has announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Gage Goncalves will represent the North Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be held February 4-5 in San Jose, Calif.

Goncalves leads the Crunch in both assists (23) and total points (30) this season. This will be his first AHL All-Star Classic.

The complete list of 2024 AHL All-Stars is below:

Atlantic Division

BRI – Ruslan Iskhakov

CLT – Lucas Carlsson

HFD – Mac Hollowell, Brennan Othmann

HER – Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath (“C”), Clay Stevenson

LV – Samu Tuomaala

PRO – Georgii Merkulov

SPR – Dylan Coghlan, Adam Gaudette

WBS – Joel Blomqvist

North Division

BEL – Angus Crookshank, Max Guenette

CLE – Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jet Greaves

LAV – Logan Mailloux

ROC – Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen

SYR – Gage Goncalves

TOR – Dennis Hildeby, Alex Steeves

UTC – Graeme Clarke

Central Division

CHI – Rocco Grimaldi

GR – Jonatan Berggren, Simon Edvinsson

IA – Nic Petan, Jesper Wallstedt

MB – Brad Lambert

MIL – Yaroslav Askarov, Spencer Stastney

RFD – Ethan Del Mastro

TEX – Matej Blumel, Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven

Pacific Division

ABB – Arshdeep Bains

BAK – Raphael Lavoie

CGY – Matt Coronato, Dustin Wolf

CV – Ryker Evans

COL – Riley Tufte

HSK – Adam Cracknell (“C”)

ONT – Brandt Clarke

SD – Olen Zellweger

SJ – Danil Gushchin

TUC – Dylan Guenther, Matt Villalta

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Thomas Bordeleau, John Carlson, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current San Jose Sharks Logan Couture, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kaapo Kahkonen, Mackenzie Blackwood and Jacob MacDonald.