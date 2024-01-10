SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –
The American Hockey League has announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Gage Goncalves will represent the North Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be held February 4-5 in San Jose, Calif.
Goncalves leads the Crunch in both assists (23) and total points (30) this season. This will be his first AHL All-Star Classic.
The complete list of 2024 AHL All-Stars is below:
Atlantic Division
BRI – Ruslan Iskhakov
CLT – Lucas Carlsson
HFD – Mac Hollowell, Brennan Othmann
HER – Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath (“C”), Clay Stevenson
LV – Samu Tuomaala
PRO – Georgii Merkulov
SPR – Dylan Coghlan, Adam Gaudette
WBS – Joel Blomqvist
North Division
BEL – Angus Crookshank, Max Guenette
CLE – Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jet Greaves
LAV – Logan Mailloux
ROC – Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen
SYR – Gage Goncalves
TOR – Dennis Hildeby, Alex Steeves
UTC – Graeme Clarke
Central Division
CHI – Rocco Grimaldi
GR – Jonatan Berggren, Simon Edvinsson
IA – Nic Petan, Jesper Wallstedt
MB – Brad Lambert
MIL – Yaroslav Askarov, Spencer Stastney
RFD – Ethan Del Mastro
TEX – Matej Blumel, Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven
Pacific Division
ABB – Arshdeep Bains
BAK – Raphael Lavoie
CGY – Matt Coronato, Dustin Wolf
CV – Ryker Evans
COL – Riley Tufte
HSK – Adam Cracknell (“C”)
ONT – Brandt Clarke
SD – Olen Zellweger
SJ – Danil Gushchin
TUC – Dylan Guenther, Matt Villalta
The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.
The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Thomas Bordeleau, John Carlson, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current San Jose Sharks Logan Couture, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kaapo Kahkonen, Mackenzie Blackwood and Jacob MacDonald.