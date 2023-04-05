ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in overtime tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The win keeps the Crunch in second place in the North Division standings as they move to 34-24-5-4 on the season and 6-5-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace recorded the victory stopping 18-of-20 shots. Malcolm Subban turned aside 27-of-30 in net for the Amerks.

Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-5.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick two-goal lead early in the game. Jack Finley opened scoring with a slick give-and-go goal just 1:06 in. Finley skated the puck down the right side and sent a drop pass back through his legs for Gabe Fortier. Fortier immediately returned the feed for Finley to send in. Syracuse doubled their lead at 4:38 when Lucas Edmonds set up Ilya Usau for a back door one-timer in the bottom of the right circle. The Amerks responded and stole one back halfway through the opening frame. Sean Malone forced a turnover behind the net and centered the puck for Linus Weissbach to score.

Rochester tied the game with a power-play goal 6:22 into the second period when Brandon Biro sent in a shot from the right circle.

After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime. Just 32 seconds into the extra frame, Phil Myers carried the puck end-to-end and dropped it off for Alex Barre-Boulet before cutting across the slot. Barre-Boulet then threw the puck towards the net for Phil Myers to redirect in and give the Crunch the win.

The Crunch and Amerks will complete the week’s home-and-home series in Syracuse on Friday.