SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – Hugo Alnefelt and the Syracuse Crunch shutout the Toronto Marlies, 1-0, tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The win advances the Crunch to 25-19-4-3 on the season. Syracuse also takes the six-game season series against Toronto, 3-2-1-0.

Alnefelt turned aside all 16 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the season. Keith Petruzzelli stopped 34-of-35 shots in net for the Marlies.

Syracuse converted on 1-of-4 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2.

The Crunch scored the only goal of the game 8:26 into the first period on the man-advantage. Gabriel Dumont was down low in front of the net to redirect a left-point shot from Darren Raddysh.

The Crunch return home to host the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.