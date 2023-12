CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Marcellus’ junior guard Mitch Donegan hit nine threes, helping the Mustangs charge past Chittenango on Tuesday night 77-57.

Donegan finished with a career-high 38 points in the win. Will Burnett chipped in 13 points. Ryan Moesch dropped 29 points in the loss for the Bears.

Marcellus (3-0) will hosts Bishop Ludden on Friday. Chittenango (3-2) will look to rebound on Friday at home against Homer.