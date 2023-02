SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The ESF men’s basketball team made the short walk to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night, blowing out visiting Vaughn College 101-45.

Playing their first game at the Dome since 2019, the Mighty Oaks raced out to a 47-19 lead at the half and never looked back.

Reid Patchett was one of five ESF players in double figures, leading the way with 19 points.