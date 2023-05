SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The ESM boys lacrosse team opened the Section III Class B playoffs with an 8-7 road win at CBA on Wednesday night.

Michael Santillo paced the Spartans with three goals (including the game-winner) and an assist.

ESM (10-7) advances to the Section III Class B semifinals to face top-seed West Genesee on Friday at Liverpool High School.