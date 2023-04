SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Fayetteville-Manlius boys lacrosse team beat CBA 6-5 Saturday afternoon to improve to 3-0 on this young season.

Robert Madden led the Hornets attack with three goals on the day. Jack Hearn chipped in two goals.

Next up for F-M is a road game against Baldwinsville on Tuesday.