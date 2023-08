MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M girls soccer team opened the season in style, rolling to an 11-1 win over Syracuse.

Morgan Goodman and Mary Kate Coughlin both scored three goals in the win for the Hornets.

Belvia Konodji scored the lone goal for Syracuse in the loss.

F-M returns to action on Thursday at home against Rye. Syracuse is back in action on Saturday against Jordan-Elbridge.