SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse athletics announcing on Thursday that SU women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack is out recovering from a medical procedure and will return upon clearance from her physician.

No time table was given for when Legette-Jack will return. An interim head coach was also not announced at this time.

Syracuse opens the season on November 7, at home against Lafayette. Both SU basketball teams will take part in the Orange Tip-Off event, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night starting at 7 p.m.