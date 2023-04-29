KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WYSR-TV) – With the No. 153 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Christian Brothers Academy star LB SirVocea Dennis Saturday afternoon.

Dennis a star linebacker for Pitt, led the Panthers in tackles this past season. He finished with 233 total tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his career at Pitt. In his senior season, he was selected as a first team All-ACC, Pro Football Focus All-American (third team), and a Butkus Award semifinalist. Dennis has 27 career starts and was a team captain for the Panthers.

He becomes the third CBA player to get drafted into the NFL.