SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In seven seasons as the head coach of the Syracuse Crunch, Ben Groulx won 256 games, two division titles, and an Eastern Conference Championship. On Monday, the all-time wins leader in Crunch franchise history was let go.

“I think Julien and I have always had very honest conversations about our view of this organization. We both agreed it was time to move on,” said Ben Groulx.

Groulx has been offered a job within the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, but is not sure what his future plans are just yet. At 55 years old, Groulx would still like to coach.

Groulx said, “Right now, I still want to coach. I have no doubt. I think I am at my best. I’ve done a lot of things. I’ve learned a lot over the years. There is still a lot of learning for me to do. I know that. Everything is open.”

He leaves Syracuse knowing that he’s left his mark on not only the Crunch organization, but also the city of Syracuse.

“I got here, and I felt like Syracuse was home. Today, I am not the coach but it is still home. I still have good friends and I am going to miss the fans. I am going to miss the ownership. I am going to miss every moment I had here, but I am going to cherish those moments as well, said Groulx.

If you would like to watch the full story with Ben Groulx, click on the video player above.