WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in his career, Washington Nationals Pitcher Josiah Gray is an All-Star. Sunday, Gray was selected to represent the National League in this years mid-summer classic.

The former Le Moyne All-American is 6-6 this season with an ERA of 3.30. The 25-year-old is one of 26 first-time all-stars this year.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11th in Seattle.