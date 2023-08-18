BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former and current members of the Buffalo Sabres reacted to the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who died on Thursday.

Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-13 seasons: “I will always remember this wonderful man who was a true friend.”

Matthew Barnaby, who played for the team from 1992-1999, added, “I’m sad… I’m crying… RIP RJ I [love] you. We all [love] you.”

Phil Housley, former head coach and player from 1982-89 seasons: “I am deeply saddened by one of the greatest @BuffaloSabres broadcasters & my good friend, Rick Jeanneret. I can still hear him calling, “Woowweee Housleeey” on the air, which has morphed into Howie, & is now our newest grandson. He was one of the best. #RIPRJ“

Evander Kane, played for Sabres from 2015-17 seasons: “Rick Jeanneret was one of the greats at broadcasting, lots of great memories hearing his voice on the highlights after games in Buffalo. Thank you for the great entertainment and rest in peace Rick.”

Pat LaFontaine, played for Sabres from 1991-96 seasons, via CiC Foundation: “Goodbye to my dear, RJ. I’ll miss those hilarious private calls and cherish the public memories. We will be inextricably linked forever, and I’m so proud to have been your friend. I just hope you’re now way above where ‘mama hides the cookies.'”

Statements also came from leaders within the Sabres organization, including General Manager Kevyn Adams and Owner Terry Pegula:

Kevyn Adams, general manager and WNY native: “Growing up in Buffalo, Rick Jeanneret was not just the voice of the Sabres, he was the voice for our city. He helped foster my love of hockey, along with so many others. Beyond the booth, Rick was an incredible man that was loved by all. His wit and humor was unmatched and we are all lucky to have known him. I am heartbroken by his passing and send my condolences to his wife, Sandra, and all of his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Terry Pegula, team owner: “Rick was indeed a very special and very loved man, to and by all, who knew him and listened to him, his magic, and his command. How glad I am to have known him. How lucky were we all to have been around him and to have listened to him. Rick Jeanneret’s mark on Sabres history extends far beyond the broadcast booth and we will miss him dearly. I extend my deepest condolences to Sandra, Rick’s family, friends and all that were loved by him.”