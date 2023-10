SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After forfeiting their post season play-in game last week due to an on field altercation against Watertown, PSLA at Fowler returned to the playing field on Wednesday night.

The Falcons hosted Syracuse ITC in a week 9 crossover matchup.

Devonayre Priester scored twice for Fowler, but it wasn’t enough falling to ITC 34-14.

SaQuan Evans had three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles in the win.