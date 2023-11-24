SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

Brandon Halverson and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Utica Comets, 3-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Halverson stopped all 26 shots he faced to help advance the Crunch to 9-5-0-2 on the season and 2-2-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Erik Källgren turned aside 22-of-25 shots in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-5, while the penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5.

The Crunch were first on the board with a power-play goal late in the first period. The puck bounced out into the high slot for Jack Thompson to fire through traffic and past Kallgren.

Declan Carlile doubled the lead just 24 seconds into the middle stanza when he shoveled in a backhander.

Syracuse made it 3-0 halfway through the final frame off Waltteri Merela’s first North American pro goal. Tristan Allard centered the puck from beyond the goal line for Merela to chip in while all alone out front.

The Crunch host the Laval Rocket tomorrow night.