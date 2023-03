GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Hamilton boys basketball team fell to Avoca-Prattsburgh in the Class D state semifinal Saturday afternoon 64-41.

Hamilton was led by Reese Snyder who finished the day with 12 points. Ethan Nagle added 11 points. Avoca-Prattsburgh had four players score in double figures. Titans were led by Haden Abbott who finished with 21 points.