WHEELING, W.V. (WSYR-TV) –

Boeheim’s Army ran into a Herd That buzzsaw in the second half, falling to the Marshall based alumni squad 88-71 in the TBT quarterfinals.

Former Marshall player Deandre Kane helped to give Boeheim’s Army a 38-33 halftime lead. Kane scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first two quarters.

Herd That broke the game open in the third, going on a 17-0 run. Boeheim’s Army could never recover, getting outscored 55-33 in the second half.

Grant Riller, who scored 76 points in the first three games for Boeheim’s Army tied for team-high honors with 15 points.

Herd That put four players in double figures, lead by a game-high 20 points from Rob Gray. Jon Elmore chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the win.

Herd That advances to the TBT Final Four to face Team Heartfire on Wednesday in Philadelphia.