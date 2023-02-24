SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Will Hicks has rejoined the Syracuse football staff. The longtime strength and conditioning coach, who spent the past five years as a member of the ‘Cuse Athletics Fund, will serve as the program’s Director of Player Engagement.

“We’re thrilled to have Will rejoin the football staff,” said head coach Dino Babers. “His knowledge of Syracuse and connections to alumni and the Syracuse community will be a great asset to our players.”

In this role, Hicks will create engagement programs for student-athletes off the field, specifically with Syracuse community members and alumni. He will provide current student-athletes with networking opportunities and work with alumni and community members to identify NIL opportunities for athletes. He will also cultivate real world experiences for student-athletes with business leaders and non-profit organizations.

“I am thrilled to join Coach Babers’ staff,” Hicks said. “This role will allow me to connect football alumni with our current athletes and aid in their development. Connections to the community are important for our continued success. With the direction of John Wildhack and Coach Babers, Syracuse football players are forever Orange.”

Despite moving to the football staff, Hicks will continue to work alongside the ‘Cuse Athletics Fund, where he plays an important role in engaging football alumni and serve as a point of contact to steward football donors.

Hicks was most recently the Director of Development in the ‘Cuse Athletics fund. Prior to that role, he was the executive director of the Varsity Club & athletic alumni engagement, where he provided leadership for the Varsity Club, managed relationships with all current and former Syracuse NFL Players, and served as a staff liaison to all other associated athletic clubs and organizations.

“Coach Hicks’ vast connections of Syracuse alumni and community leaders will be an incredible asset for our football student-athletes to utilize,” said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “Student-athlete development has always been a key part of our mission at Syracuse. In the name, image and likeness era, these ideals are now more important than ever. In this role, Coach Hicks will be able to use his knowledge to assist our football student-athletes.”

Prior to his tenure in development, Hicks spent 16 seasons leading the Syracuse football strength and conditioning program from 2000-15 and was an Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance from 2016-18, leading strength and conditioning programs for Olympic sports. Hicks coached several prominent professional athletes during his career, including College Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney, fellow All-Pro Chandler Jones, Super Bowl Champions Arthur Jones, Jameel McClain and David Tyree, and first round draft pick Justin Pugh.

Prior to his time at Syracuse, Hicks spent more than a decade on the strength and conditioning staff at NC State, including 1996-2000 when he served as the Wolfpack’s assistant athletics director for football operations and head strength and conditioning coach. During his tenure, Hicks was part of a coaching staff for 14 bowl games and two conference championships.