SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

A number of area high school teams kicked off the season on Friday night in Week Zero games. Here is a look around at the results from across Section III:

Liverpool – 61
Ballston Spa – 44

Jamestown – 28
Baldwinsville – 6

LaSalle Institute – 13
West Genesee – 7 OT

PSLA @ Fowler – 48
Oswego – 7

Bishop Ludden – 35
Nottingham – 28

Skaneateles – 28
Little Falls – 7

Dryden – 20
Cortland – 14

Niskayuna – 47
Auburn – 0

Adirondack – 36
Camden – 6

Canastota – 28
Holland Patent – 21

Chittenango – 61
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill – 0