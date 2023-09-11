(WSYR-TV) — Every Monday throughout the fall at this time, we’ll unveil the top three “Hot Plays” from the previous week’s games.

Out of 417 total votes this week, here are the top three winners for week 1.

High School Hot Play Winners: Week 1

3. CBA’s Porter Matt connects with Syair Torrance on a long touchdown.

Torrence had four touchdowns in the game against Union-Endicott, two receiving, one rushing and one on defense.

2. C-NS’s Terrell Wright scoops up fumble for a touchdown. The Northstars, like the brothers, are off to an impressive 2-0 start.

3. WG QB Jack Wade slings it out to Anthony Baggett for 18-yard touchdown. West Genesee is now 1-1 after beating Watertown 49-32.

If you want to take part in Hot Plays, you can vote every week after Friday Night Fever here.