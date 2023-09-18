(WSYR-TV) — Every Monday throughout the fall at this time, we’ll unveil the top three “Hot Plays” from the previous week’s games.

Out of 1027 total votes this week, here are the top three winners for week 2.

High School Hot Play Winners: Week 2

3. Solvay’s Jeffrey Sharpe III picks off the pass for his team and runs it back for six.

2. Central Square’s Jake Hite connects with Kenley Rumo on a 27-yard scoring strike.

1. PSLA at Fowler’s Bryan Aponte scoops up the fumble and returns it for the score.

If you want to take part in Hot Plays, you can vote every week after Friday Night Fever here.