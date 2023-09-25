(WSYR-TV) — Every Monday throughout the fall at this time, we’ll unveil the top three “Hot Plays” from the previous week’s games.

Out of 804 total votes this week, here are the top three winners for week 3.

High School Hot Play Winners: Week 3

3. C-NS quarterback Jaxon Razmovski connects with Tristan Johnson for the Northstar’s touchdown.

2. Oswego’s Spencer Therrien comes up with a great catch off the top pass for the Bucs.

1. Central Square’s Angelo Turo would not be stopped on his way in for one of his three touchdown’s.

If you want to take part in Hot Plays, you can vote every week after Friday Night Fever here.