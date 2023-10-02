(WSYR-TV) — Every Monday throughout the fall at this time, we’ll unveil the top three “Hot Plays” from the previous week’s games.

Out of 273 total votes this week, here are the top three winners for week 4.

High School Hot Play Winners: Week 4

3. West Genesee Quarterback Jack Wake connects with Anthony Baggett on a 45-yard scoring strike.

2. Henry Lawrence off the trick play finds Damyn LeClair who takes it in for the touchdown.

1. Phoenix’s Tallen Prior 56-yard touchdown run for the Firebirds.

If you want to take part in Hot Plays, you can vote every week after Friday Night Fever here