(WSYR-TV) — Every Monday throughout the fall at this time, we’ll unveil the top three “Hot Plays” from the previous week’s games.

Out of 501 total votes, here are the top three winners for week 5.

High School Hot Play Winners: Week 5

3. Solvay’s Jaysin Bliss rumbles 65 yards for the touchdown in the Bearcats win over Canastota.

2. CBA’s Marquan Saddler comes up with the fumble recovery and takes it in for the touchdown

1. Torin Bennett breaks a number of tackles on his way in the Skaneateles touchdown

If you want to take part in Hot Plays, you can vote every week after Friday Night Fever here