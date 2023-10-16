(WSYR-TV) — Every Monday throughout the fall at this time, we’ll unveil the top three “Hot Plays” from the previous week’s games.

Out of 164 total votes, here are the top three winners for week 6.

High School Hot Play Winners: Week 6

3. Baldwinsville quarterback Gregory Marinelli runs for a 24-yard touchdown against FM.

2. Robert Piddock pitches the ball back to Adam Pooler after a fumble recovery for a South Jefferson scoop and score.

1. Tristan Johnson takes a pass from Jaxon Razmovski to the house for a C-NS touchdown.

If you want to take part in Hot Plays, you can vote every week after Friday Night Fever here.