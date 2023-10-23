(WSYR-TV) — Every Monday throughout the fall at this time, we’ll unveil the top three “Hot Plays” from the previous week’s games.

Out of 399 total votes, here are the top three winners for week 7.

High School Hot Play Winners: Week 7

3. CBA’s Jamier Handford scores one of his three touchdowns in a win over Baldwinsville.

2. Westhill’s Elijah Welch connects Keller O’Hern for a 93-yard scoring strike.

1. Chittenango’s Kyle Wehrlin returns the kickoff for the touchdown.

If you want to take part in Hot Plays, you can vote every week after Friday Night Fever here.