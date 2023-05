SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in school history the Indian River girls lacrosse team is Section III Champions. The Warriors edged J-D 9-8 on Tuesday night in the Section III Class C Finals.

Ravan Marsell scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining, lifting the Warriors to the title. Marsell finished with a game-high five goals.

Indian River (17-2) will face the Section IV Champion on Thursday in the NYSPHSAA Class C Sub Regional at Owego Free Academy.