CANASTOTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The first left-handed boxer to win the heavyweight title and a boxer who won championships in two different weight classes will headline the Class of 2024 at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, the Hall of Fame announced on Thursday, December 7.

Michael “Double M” Moorer and Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton headline the class of 14 inductees that will be enshrined in Canastota in 2024.

Moorer was the first left-handed boxer to hold a heavyweight title and the only southpaw to hold the unified WBA, IBF and lineal titles. He also started his career with 35 straight wins, his most memorable being the 35th one, a 12-round decision over then-WBA and IBO champion Evander Holyfield. Over a two-year period between 1988 and 1990, Moorer defended his WBO light heavyweight title nine times. Moorer retired in 2008 with a record of 52-4-1.

“I appreciate this very much. The Hall of Fame Wall is the wall of the elite and I am so happy to be inducted alongside some of my favorite boxers like Salvador Sanchez, Alexis Arguello and Marvelous Marvin Hagler. I made it to the elite.” Michael Moorer

Hatton came into boxing from the amateur ranks, going 73-7 before going pro in 1997. At one point in his career, he owned the WBU, IBF and WBA super lightweight titles. He would be named The Ring Magazine’s Fighter of the Year in 2005. Hatton became a two-weight champion in 2006 when he won the welterweight title. He retired in 2009 with a record of 45-3 and also received a Member of the British Empire Award in 2007 for his services to sports.

“You never think of when you lace the gloves on at 10 years old that you’ll end up in the Hall of Fame with some of the great fighters already there. I’m a bit speechless. There’s no greater honor. I’m delighted.” Ricky Hatton

Other inductees in the Class of 2024 include:

Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon (Men’s Modern)

Diego “Chico” Corrales (Men’s Modern, posthumous)

Jane Couch (Women’s Modern)

Ana Maria Torres (Women’s Modern)

Kenny Adams (Non-Participant)

Jackie Kallen (Non-Participant)

Fred Sternburg (Non-Participant)

Wallace Matthews (Observer)

Nick Charles (Observer)

Luis Angel Firpo (Old-Timer, posthumous)

Theresa Kibby (Women’s Trailblazer, posthumous)

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 9, at the showroom at Turning Stone Casino. The ceremony will highlight a weekend of festivities in and around the village beginning on Thursday, June 6.